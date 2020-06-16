Madurai

Body ‘donated’ for autopsy tests positive

In a shocking incident, the body of a man “donated” for autopsy was found infected with COVID-19.

As news spread on the Government Sivaganga Medical College Hospital campus, officials initially denied it but a discreet probe led to a few startling revelations.

The deceased man, aged 72 years, hailed from Lakshmanan Street, Melur Road, Sivaganga. He died two days ago and his family members donated the body to the hospital for autopsy. A swab test revealed that the deceased man was COVID-19 positive, doctors said.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 17, 2020 12:06:25 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/body-donated-for-autopsy-tests-positive/article31845843.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY