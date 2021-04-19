Bodies swapped at Theni GH

19 April 2021 20:47 IST

THENI

In a shocking incident, the staff in the Government Medical College and Hospital here allegedly swapped the bodies of two persons, which came to light on Monday.

Four days ago, a 71-year-old man identified as Ayyavoo of Batlagundu in Dindigul district had fainted near the bus stop. Immediately, the police there had rushed him to the GH, where the doctors referred him to be treated at Theni Government Medical College Hospital.

After two days of treatment, the patient had died. Since the admission was categorised as medico-legal case, the post-mortem had to be conducted for which the relatives consent was mandatory.

Under such circumstances, there was the body of one Ramu of Periakulam lying in the mortuary. When the relatives of the deceased Ramu came there, the mortuary staff reportedly handed over Ayyavoo's body to them, which was taken to the graveyard and cremated by them.

As the relatives of Ayyavoo assembled on Monday to receive the body and take it to their home for performing the last rites, the staff at the mortuary initially said that the body was not there. As the relatives threatened to resort to agitation, the police arrived at the spot.

Inquiries by ADSP Sankaran revealed that some staff at the mortuary had by mistake handed over Ayyavoo's body to the relatives of Ramu (also the deceased, whose body was in the morgue).

As the faux pas came to light, the relatives of Ayyavoo were persuaded to collect the ashes from the crematorium following which the issue was solved.

Meanwhile, the Collector H Krishnanunni said that he would look into the issue and directed the Dean to conduct a probe.

The relatives of Ayyavoo appealed to the Health department officials to be more alert and vigilant as it hurt them badly.