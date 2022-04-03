Bodies of woman, daughter found with burns near Natham
The bodies of a 21-year-old woman and her two-year-old daughter were found with burns near a private farm located near Natham in Dindigul district on Sunday.
Police said the bodies were sent to government hospital for post-mortem. One person was detained in this connection.
Preliminary inquiry revealed that Nallapichan had two sons, Karuppiah and Sivakumar. It is said that Karuppiah did not marry. Sivakumar married Anjalai, 21, and had a two-year-old daughter, Malarvizhi. When Sivakumar left home for some trade, Karuppiah, it is suspected, attempted to misbehave with his sister-in-law.
Annoyed, he allegedly attacked Anjalai with an aruval and she and her infant daughter died. A police officer said the young woman was pregnant. Inspector Rajamurali inspected the scene of crime and registered a case of murder.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.