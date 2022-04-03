Bodies of woman, daughter found with burns near Natham

The bodies of a 21-year-old woman and her two-year-old daughter were found with burns near a private farm located near Natham in Dindigul district on Sunday.

Police said the bodies were sent to government hospital for post-mortem. One person was detained in this connection.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that Nallapichan had two sons, Karuppiah and Sivakumar. It is said that Karuppiah did not marry. Sivakumar married Anjalai, 21, and had a two-year-old daughter, Malarvizhi. When Sivakumar left home for some trade, Karuppiah, it is suspected, attempted to misbehave with his sister-in-law.