Bodies of woman, baby found in quarry pit

February 22, 2023 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Bodies of a woman and her baby were retrieved from a defunct stone quarry pit near Radhapuram on Wednesday.

Police said K. Valarmathi (30) of Kumbikulam under Radhapuram police station limits went missing along with her four-month-old baby Vasundara on Monday. Based on a complaint from Valarmathi’s husband Kannan, Radhapuram police registered a case and were searching for them.

On Thursday morning, the bodies of Valarmathi and the baby were found floating in the water in a defunct stone quarry. The bodies were sent for post-mortem.

During investigation, the police found that Valarmathi had been admitted to a hospital with depression. After 15 days of treatment, she was discharged and was in her parents’ house for a while before coming to her husband’s house a few days ago. Further investigations are on.