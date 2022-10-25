Bodies of two visitors washed away in wild stream retrieved

The Hindu Bureau
October 25, 2022 19:52 IST

TIRUNELVELI

Bodies of two persons, who were washed away in flash floods in a wild stream west of Panagudi on Sunday, were retrieved on Monday.

When a group of visitors from Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts were taking bath in the scenic Kannimarthoppu stream flowing from the Western Ghats on Sunday, the heavy downpour in the hilly region triggered flash floods in the stream, in which around 50 persons were stranded.

While 48 persons were rescued by the police and the fire and rescue services personnel following a rescue operation that lasted throughout the night and monitored by Sub-Collector, Cheranmahadevi, Mohammed Shabbir Alam, M. Nayagam, 27, of Chinna Muttom near Kanniyakumari and P. Esakkimuthu, 30, of Panagudi were found to be missing.

As the search for the missing bathers continued on Monday, the bodies of Nayagam and Esakkimuthu were retrieved and sent to Kanniyakumari District Government Medical College Hospital at Aasaaripallam in Nagercoil for a post mortem.

Assembly Speaker M. Appavu met the family of Esakkimuthu on Tuesday and handed over relief from his personal funds. He promised to take up this matter with the Chief Minister for getting compensation from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund also.

 “Moreover, I’ll bear the educational expenditure of the two girl children of Esakkimuthu,” announced Mr. Appavu who lauded the rescue operations carried out by the police and the fire and rescue services personnel throughout the night in the forest area.

