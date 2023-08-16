Bodies of three teens washed ashore, ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh each given to families

August 16, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI:

The bodies of three teenagers, who went missing while taking bath in the sea near Uvari in Tirunelveli district on Tuesday, washed ashore on Wednesday.

Passers-by spotted the clothes on the beach between Uvari and Navvaladi near Thisaiyannvilai on Tuesday evening, but could not see anyone nearby. They alerted Uvari police fearing that the boys might have drowned in the sea. The police rushed to the spot and found that Akash, 14, a class 10 student, Rahul, 13, of class 9, and Mukesh, 12, a class 8 student, all hailing from Navvaladi near Uvari, came to the beach on Tuesday around 3.30 p.m. to take bath in the sea.

After their search went in vain, the police alerted Koodankulam Coastal Security Group police and Thisaiyanvilai fire and rescue services personnel, who began to search and continued even after dusk. The fishermen too joined the search operation. However, they could not spot the boys till 9 p.m.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu, on coming to know of the incident, rushed to the spot and the search along the coast continued even after midnight, but in vain.

On Wednesday, the bodies of Akash and Rahul washed ashore at Kodavilai near Navvaladi around 3.30 a.m., while the body of Mukesh washed ashore at the same place around 6.30 a.m. The Uvari police sent the bodies to Kanniyakumari District Government Medical College Hospital at Aasaaripallam for post-mortem.

Mr. Appavu, who met the families of the deceased boys at Navvaladi in the evening, handed over ₹2 lakh each to their families from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

