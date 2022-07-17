Madurai

Bodies of missing persons fished out of quarry pit near Madurai

Special Correspondent Madurai July 17, 2022 13:35 IST
Updated: July 17, 2022 13:35 IST

Bodies of two persons, including a boy, who went missing on Saturday afternoon, were fished out of a quarry pit near Nagamalai Pudukottai near Madurai on Sunday morning.

The police said R. Kishore, 32, of Chekkanoorani had come to meet his friend, R. Muthaiah, in Bharathi Nagar in Nagamalai Pudukottai. He took with him Muthiah's son, Sivaraman, 13, for servicing his motorbike. However, both of them did not return home till late in the night.

Following this, a complaint with Nagamalai Pudukottai police was lodged.

Even as the police was searching for them, Kishore's bike was found in a quarry pit.

Suspecting that the duo could have drowned in water, Fire and Rescue Services launched a search and fished out the bodies of Kishore and Sivaraman.

The police suspect that even as Kishore was washing the bike in the quarry pit water, Sivaraman would have tried to bathe and entered the deeper part of water.

Kishore would have rushed to rescue the boy and would have also drowned, they said.

The bodies have been taken to Government Rajaji hospital in Madurai.

