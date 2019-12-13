Bodies of four of family found on railway track

DINDIGUL

Highly mutilated bodies of four persons of the same family from Woraiyur in Tiruchi were found along the railway track near Kodai Road railway station in the early hours of Friday.

Railway Police said the bodies were found strewn along the track at a distance of about 200 metres from the railway station. The police identified the deceased as Uthira Bharathi, 49, his wife Sangeetha, 40, daughter Abhinaya Sri, 15, and son Akash, 12.

The police sent the bodies to Dindigul Government Hospital for post-mortem, after which they were handed over to the relatives in the evening.

The Railway Police said they recovered identity cards of the deceased, including Aadhaar cards, train tickets from Tiruchi to Kodai Road and bus tickets to Kodaikanal, from the scene.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the family had stayed in Kodaikanal for two days. While returning from the hill station, they alighted at Kodai Road and ended their lives by jumping in front of a speeding train around 1 a.m. on Friday.

Inquiries with the relatives suggested that Uthira Bharathi’s business saw a slump, and he was deep in debts, the police said.

Those who require assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts may contact State’s health helpline 104 or Chennai-based Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.