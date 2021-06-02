Bodies left on the floor in Theni GH mortuary

Relatives take them to perform last rites in violation of COVID-19 protocol

Showing scant regard for victims who died of COVID-19 complications and displaying lack of accountability, the staff of Government Medical College and Hospital here allegedly allow the public to enter the mortuary and walk away with the bodies for cremation.

After a video went viral on social media, senior officials from the Department of Health and Revenue administration ordered a probe on Wednesday. Preliminary probe suggested that Baladhandapani, 47, of Nallakaruppanpatti near Periakulam was worked in Tirupur. Due to the lockdown, he went home. About five days ago, when he developed symptoms of COVID-19, he went for a screening at Periakulam GH. The doctors referred him for admission at Theni Government Medical College and Hospital.

The patient required oxygen. The treatment, according to relatives, was not satisfying. Baladhandapani died on Monday. After wrapping the body in a plastic sheet, it was kept in the mortuary.

Relatives claimed that when they went to the hospital, there was no proper response. When they went to the morgue, two government staff identified as Gnanasekaran and Nagajothi and another staff Pandeeswaran, employed by a private contractor, said the bodies were wrapped in polythene sheets. Hence, they reportedly permitted the relative of the deceased, Venkatesh, to go inside for identification.

After Venkatesh spotted the body, the staff handed over the body. While as per the standard operating procedure, the body, which had been declared as “dead due to COVID-19 virus complications”, should be cremated by civic authorities as per the health protocol and not handed over to relatives.

Medical College Dean Balajinathan, in an explanation to authorities, apologised for the incident. He said action had been initiated against the erring staff. A gate had been put up at the mortuary and locked. A security personnel would guard it round the clock.

RTI activist C. Anandraj said the staff strength at Theni GH should be increased. Frontline workers alone could not be held responsible it. Conservancy workers had several issues and administrators had not responded to their demands.

The morgue had no space and, hence, the workers had left the bodies on the floor. There was immediate need to recruit staff and provide isolation for doctors and para-medical staff. Infrastructure had to be upgraded at the morgue, he added.