Plea for regularisation of housing plots in Bodi outskirts

Six municipalities - Bodinayakanur, Chinnamanur, Cumbum, Gudalur, Periyakulam and Theni- Allinagarm - and 22 town panchayats in Theni district are going to the urban local body polls on February 19.

Most of these places lie in the rich Cumbum Valley, irrigated by Mulluperiyar, Moola Vaigai and Kottakudi rivers and many canals branching off from them. The abundant farm produce drives the economic growth of the region.

At the foothills of the Western Ghats border is Bodinayakunur, a municipality with 33 wards. The town enjoys good drinking water supply because of the Kottakudi, a perennial river, which flows from Kurnagani and the foothills of Western Ghats to Bodi and runs east to join the Vaigai and the Mullaiperiyar at Kunnor near Theni, ahead of Vaigai dam. The Kottakudi water is stored near Paramsewaran Temple off Bodi-Munnar highway and pumped to households in the town without a hitch.

According to a resident, R. Jeyakumar, Headmaster of government-aided Pichandi Middle School, the last Municipal Chairman V.R. Palaniraj did a good job. But the non-regularisation of housing plots remains a thorn, as unapproved layouts had sprung up near Bhojan Park on the entrance to the town. Only if the elected municipal council regularises them will the houses get water, underground drainage and road facilities. Moreover, the municipality must create an awareness among people not to get trapped by the combo of realtors - financial institutions - officials into buying plots in unapproved layouts.

“The town also needs speed-breakers as it is situated on the busy Dhanushkodi-Kochi National Highway. The highway authorities said a strict ‘no’ to our petitions. People, particularly school children, take risk to cross the road. The ‘S’ bend near Bhojan park is dangerous as it is a blind spot. Because of the speeding vehicles, at least one accident occurs every month. The traffic police, municipality and highways must work out a solution.

The new council must also ensure a shaded and safe place in front of all ration shops in the town as people stand under a hot sun to buy commodities, Mr. Jeyakumar says.

The people await the early completion of the Theni-Bodi gauge conversion project as cardamom traders will get pan-India link. The Madurai - Usilampatti - Andipatti - Theni section is ready for operation of trains. Only the small tail-end of the project remains to be completed.