Bodi to get direct train link to Chennai from next month

January 17, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST

Railway Board has approved the proposal of Southern Railway to extend MGR Chennai Central - Madurai Express up to Bodinayakanur following the completion of Madurai-Bodi broad gauge conversion work.

This would provide the first direct train service connecting Theni district beyond Madurai. Hitherto, passengers had to change trains from Madurai to travel to Chennai as Bodi-Madurai had metre gauge track till 2010 while Madurai-Chennai had broad gauge track.

Ever since the gauge conversion work on Madurai-Bodi section was taken up, people from Theni district have been demanding more train services, especially a direct train service to Chennai. Following the completion of gauge conversion work in the last leg between Theni and Bodi, Southern Railway General Manager sought clearance from Railway Board for extending the Madurai-Theni passenger train to Bodi and also for a direct train service between Bodi and Chennai.

According to railway sources, the Board has cleared both the proposals and the extended services would start from February 19.

Train No. 20601, MGR Chennai Central Express would leave Chennai Central at 10.30 p.m. and reach Madurai at 7.10 a.m. It would leave Madurai at 7.15 a.m. Usilampatti at 8.01 a.m., Andipatti at 8.21 a.m., Theni at 8.40 a.m. and reach Bodi 9.35 a.m.

In the return direction, train No. 20602 would leave Bodi at 8.30 p.m., Theni at 8.52 p.m., Andipatti at 9.10 p.m., Usilampatti at 9.30 p.m. and reach Madurai at 10.45 p.m. It would leave for Chennai Central at 10.50 p.m.

Passenger train

Train No. 06701 will leave Madurai at 8.20 a.m., Vadapalanji 8.35 a.m., Usilampatti at 9.05 a.m., Andipatti at 9.25 a.m., Theni at 9.44 a.m., and reach Bodi at 10.30 a.m.

Train Number 06702 will leave Bodi at 5.50 p.m. Theni at 6.15 p.m., Andipatti at 6.34 p.m. Usilampatti at 6.54 p.m., Vadapalanji at 7.25 p.m. and reach Madurai at 7.50 p.m.