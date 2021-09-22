Boats passing under Pamban rail bridge attract tourists

Madurai

The sight of sea would always fascinate the young and the old alike. And when a fleet of boats passes under the Scherzer’s span of Pamban rail bridge, it becomes a rare sight for tourists. This is exactly what scores of tourists and pilgrims who were crossing Pamban road bridge were lucky enough to witness on Wednesday afternoon.

A fleet of around 60 boats from Nagapattinam that had trickled in and anchored in Pamban since Tuesday morning started to cross from the Palk Bay towards Cochin through the Gulf of Mannar.

“Since, the northeast monsoon is all set to begin, fishermen from Tamil Nadu coast would go to Kerala coast where they would take up deep-sea fishing for the next three months,” an official said.

The tourists vehicles that were going on the road bridge came to a halt when the tourists saw the two wings in the middle of the bridge opening to allow the boats cross under it around noon.

Even the sight of the boats queuing up on the dark blue sea attracted the pilgrims from the mainland. While many were awestruck, some took photographs and selfies to freeze the moment for cherishing them all their lifetime.

The tourists lingered around the spot though the police asked them not to crowd on the busy bridge.