Boating suspended at Thekkadi

05 December 2021 17:52 IST

GUDALUR

Boating in Thekkady had been temporarily suspended from Monday onwards due to rising water level and widespread rain in the catchment areas of Mullaperiyar dam and Thekkadi, officials said on Sunday.

Kerala Tourism Department were organising boating for 90 minutes from 7.30 a.m., 9.30 a.m., 11.15 a.m., 1.45 p.m. and 3.30 p.m. through Janaraja, Jalaraja, Jalayatra, Jalajyoti, Vanalakshmi and Jalatharangini boats.

