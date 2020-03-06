Boating services at Karankadu to resume in a week

After a month since boating services inside the mangrove forests at Karankadu here were temporarily stopped, the facility will resume in a week’s time, said Forest Department officials.

Dinkar Kumar, Chief Conservator of Forests (Virudhunagar circle), A. S. Marimuthu, Wildlife Warden, Ramanathapuram, P. Arun Kumar, District Forest Officer, and S. Ganesa Lingam, Assistant Conservator of Forest, conducted an inspection at the eco-tourism site on Friday to assess the availability of facilities and the upgradation of safety measures.

The Forest Department has been running an eco-tourism project at Karankadu where tourists are taken in mechanised boats inside the mangrove forests on a one-hour ride. The services were temporarily stopped after a six-year-old boy fell down from a boat and drowned in the backwaters in January.

Ramanathapuram forest range Officer S. Satish said that 30 new life jackets were brought from Andaman and Nicobar Islands. “In addition, a separate life jacket point has been started to ensure that every rider wears a life jacket during the boat trip,” he said.

He also added that certain modifications in the mechanised boats like removal of roofs have been undertaken as a safety measure. New toilets and dressing rooms have also been constructed, said Mr. Satish.

Mr. Marimuthu said that a meeting was held with the members of the fishermen community last week regarding the functioning of the eco-tourism site. “The community urged us to revive the project soon. In addition, we have got the clearance from the District Collector too. Hence the services will be resumed within a week,” he said.