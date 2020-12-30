Boating service inaugurated at Mariamman Teppakulam

Minister for Cooperation Sellur K. Raju on Wednesday inaugurated boating service at Mariamman Teppakulam here.
Collector T. Anbalagan and Madurai Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan were present.
Addressing mediapersons after the inauguration, the Minister said the water-filled Mariamman Teppakulam had become the favourite entertainment spot for residents of the city. They would enjoy the boating service introduced at the temple tank now.
At present, one steamer boat was functional and three more would soon be procured. Seven passengers could travel in each boat and the tariff was ₹20 per person. The boating service would be allowed from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Mariamman Teppakulam was built in 1645 by King Thirumalai Nayak. Two check dams were constructed across the Vaigai under AV Bridge under the Smart Cities Mission to store water and divert it to the teppakulam through Panaiyur channel, said Mr. Raju.
“Corporation workers desilted Panaiyur channel and cleared garbage to ensure free flow of water to the tank," he added.
Several measures were taken at Mariamman Teppakulam to ensure the safety of residents. “Gates have been built in all four directions of the tank to restrict access to the tank through padithurais," said the Minister.
The Corporation was also formulating a plan towards storage of water in the tank on a permanent basis, he added.
