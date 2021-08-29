Boating resumes at Mariamman Teppakulam

Madurai

29 August 2021 20:01 IST

Boating services resumed at the Mariamman Teppakulam on Sunday after about four months. Two motor boats, one with eight seats and another one with 18 seats, have been made available for the public, with a charge of ₹20 per head, for a round. It will function from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day.

Finance Minister P. T. R. Palanivel Thiagarajan inaugurated the service and said earlier the teppakulam was used as a playground by youngsters but sustained efforts had been made to ensure flow of water in the tank throughout the year. Corporation Commissioner K. P. Karthikeyan suggested a few ideas to the Minister to improve tourism here.

The government will try to implement them, the Minister said and added that he felt happy looking at the boats as it brought back memories of his sailing days when he was studying at the MIT in the U.S. some 15 to 20 years back.

As of now, tickets were being given at the Mariamman Temple. From tomorrow, a ticket counter, with COVID-19 protocol in place, will be established closer to the tank, an official from the HR and CE Department said. He also said that masks and usage of hand sanitizers before entering the boats have been made mandatory for the public.