Boating prohibited in Berijam Lake after Periyakulam Municipal officials write to Forest Department

October 05, 2023 04:47 pm | Updated 04:47 pm IST - PERIYAKULAM

Following appeals from Periyakulam municipal officials, DMK MLA K. S. Saravana Kumar and eco-activists in Kodaikanal, the Forest Department has suspended boating service in Berijam Lake with immediate effect.

About a week ago, the tourism department and forest officials announced that they had given green signal to the boating service in the lake to promote tourism. To visitors, it was a welcome move as entry into Berijam area was restricted by the forest department. Whenever, there was movement of wild animals, entry would be banned.

However, people in Periyakulam expressed concern. The officials and the MLA wrote to the government stating that the lake was the primary source of drinking water in the municipality. “If boating is allowed, the water may get polluted and it will spoil the environment in the lake area, which is a reserve forest,” they said.

Periyakulam Municipal Commissioner Ganesan on Thursday said the forest department had directed suspension of the service in Berijam Lake, which was started about a week ago.

When many water bodies were in bad shape and filled with encroachments, at least the Berijam Lake, one of the cleanest and protected water body, should not be disturbed or allowed to get polluted in any manner, said Veerabadran of Efect Kodaikanal, an NGO.

The government should declare annual lockdown for two months every year to preserve the ecology in hill stations. During the COVID-19 pandemic, only residents in the hill stations were permitted inside. Such restrictions may help the hill stations regain their sheen. Under the guise of promoting tourism, commercial activities like boating should not be allowed at any cost, he added.