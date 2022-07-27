Madurai

Boat with pain relievers seized

Special Correspondent THOOTHUKUDI July 27, 2022 21:44 IST
Updated: July 27, 2022 21:44 IST

The Q Branch police have seized 4,430 analgesic tablets which were about to be smuggled to Sri Lanka by boat.

When the police team, led by Inspector Vijaya Anita, was patrolling Terespuram beach on Tuesday night, they noticed two persons loading a parcel onto an anchored country boat. As the police arrived at the spot, the smugglers escaped after abandoning the boat with the parcel.

When the police checked the parcel, they found 4,430 pain-relieving tablets, which should not be taken without medical advice, in 443 boxes.

The police seized the tablets and the boat, and handed them over to the Customs Department for investigation.

