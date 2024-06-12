GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Boat with 2,460 kg of ginger seized

Published - June 12, 2024 09:24 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Customs officials have seized ₹ 7 lakh-worth 2,460 kg of ginger even as the aromatic rhizome was about to be smuggled to Sri Lanka in a boat.

Following tip-off, the officials patrolled along the Terespuram coast under Thoothukudi north police station limits on last Saturday night and found a country boat anchored at a distance. When the officials searched the boat, they found 2,460 kg of ginger packed in several bags and was about to be smuggled to Sri Lanka.

After detaining the boat with ginger, the customs commenced the investigation to find that M. Ravi, D. Raja alias James Raja and Mahesh, all hailing from Terespuram, were about to smuggle ginger to Sri Lanka. Efforts are on to secure the trio.

