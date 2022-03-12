Boat ride launched to Kurusadai island to boost ecotourism 

Kurusadai island is among the 21 islands of the Gulf of Mannar Marine National Park



In a bid to boost community based ecotourism, the Forest Department and the local people of Kundhukal and Chinnapalam in Ramanathapuram district have come together to operate boat services to Kurusadai island.

Kurusadai island is among the 21 islands of the Gulf of Mannar Marine National Park. The project is a long-awaited one and is aimed at creating awareness among the public and educating them about the marine ecosystem.

Tourists visiting the Vivekananda Memorial in Kundhukal can take the boat ride to the island, which boasts of a wide range of marine life. At the island, they will be guided to the various attractions that include nature trail walk, beach and a closer look at the marine life.

Visitors will also get a chance to watch migratory birds and marine life like the humpback dolphins, crabs, sea cucumbers, sea lotus and corals around the island.

Forest officials will patrol the region, while other officials, villagers and anti-poaching watchers have been deployed at the island to assist tourists and to protect the marine life, says Forest Range Officer G. Venkatesh (Mandapam).

The boats will be operated from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily, but the timings can vary according to weather conditions. A total of 12 people can be accommodated per ride and lifeguards will accompany them. The cost per ride per person is ₹400 and children below eight years will not be permitted to take the boat ride.

Tourists have been strictly advised not to carry material that can cause fire and to avoid plastic items. As of now, one boat has been pressed into service and depending on the number of tourists other boats will be operated.

There are plans to introduce more attractions as part of the project. A glass bottom boat has also been purchased so that people can take a closer look at the marine life and the corals around the island.

Tourists can also visit the Marine Interpretation Centre near Vivekananda Memorial. The museum has models of marine life on display, Mr. Venkatesh adds.