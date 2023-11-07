Boat owner asked to appear before appellate authority in Maldives

November 07, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Maldivian government has asked the owner of a detained mechanised boat from Thoothukudi to appear before the appellate authorities on Wednesday to present his case against the fine of ₹ 2.27 crore slapped on the vessel. The boat with 12 fishermen was seized on October 22 after it accidentally entered the territorial waters of the island nation.

The Maldivian officials earlier had dismissed boat owner Antony Jayabalan’s submission that the rough sea and the fishnet entangled in the boat’s propeller hampered its operation.

Meanwhile, a group of fishermen from Tharuvaikulam, led by their parish priest Rev. Fr. Vincent, met Union Minister of State for Fisheries L. Murugan on Sunday and sought his intervention to get the boat and the fishermen released.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin also wrote to the External Affairs Ministry seeking its intervention to expedite the release of the boat with the fishermen after waiving the fine.

“We are hopeful the intervention by the Indian and the Tamil Nadu governments would resolve the deadlock within the next few days,” said Mr. Jayabalan.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Fisheries, Marine Resources and Agriculture of Maldives has asked Mr. Jayabalan to appear before the Fisheries Penalty Appeals Technical Committee on Wednesday.

Thoothukudi District Collector G. Lakshmipathi told ‘The Hindu’ efforts were on at the highest level to resolve this issue. “We hope the fishermen with the boat will reach our district soon,” said Mr. Lakshmipathi.

