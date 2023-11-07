HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Boat owner asked to appear before appellate authority in Maldives

The boat with 12 fishermen was seized on October 22 after it accidentally entered the territorial waters of the island nation

November 07, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
Fishermen of Tharuvaikulam and the parish priest Rev. Fr. S. Antony Michael Vincent submitting petition to Union Minister of State for Fisheries L. Murugan in Coimbatore on Sunday.

Fishermen of Tharuvaikulam and the parish priest Rev. Fr. S. Antony Michael Vincent submitting petition to Union Minister of State for Fisheries L. Murugan in Coimbatore on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Maldivian government has asked the owner of a detained mechanised boat from Thoothukudi to appear before the appellate authorities on Wednesday to present his case against the fine of ₹ 2.27 crore slapped on the vessel. The boat with 12 fishermen was seized on October 22 after it accidentally entered the territorial waters of the island nation.

The Maldivian officials earlier had dismissed boat owner Antony Jayabalan’s submission that the rough sea and the fishnet entangled in the boat’s propeller hampered its operation.

Meanwhile, a group of fishermen from Tharuvaikulam, led by their parish priest Rev. Fr. Vincent, met Union Minister of State for Fisheries L. Murugan on Sunday and sought his intervention to get the boat and the fishermen released.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin also wrote to the External Affairs Ministry seeking its intervention to expedite the release of the boat with the fishermen after waiving the fine.

 “We are hopeful the intervention by the Indian and the Tamil Nadu governments would resolve the deadlock within the next few days,” said Mr. Jayabalan.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Fisheries, Marine Resources and Agriculture of Maldives has asked Mr. Jayabalan to appear before the Fisheries Penalty Appeals Technical Committee on Wednesday.

 Thoothukudi District Collector G. Lakshmipathi told ‘The Hindu’ efforts were on at the highest level to resolve this issue. “We hope the fishermen with the boat will reach our district soon,” said Mr. Lakshmipathi.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.