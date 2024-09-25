bl.portfolio, LIC Mutual Fund, to organise investor conclave in Madurai

bl.portfolio, businessline’s investment and personal finance product, along with LIC Mutual Fund, is organising an investors conclave in Madurai on Friday, September 27. The event will be held from 5.15 pm at Rotary Hall

The conclave is meant for those looking to achieve their financial goals and build assets in a sustainable way through mutual funds. It will host experts who will share their insights on various asset classes, the optimum mix to help achieve financial goals and ways to reduce risk in the portfolio. This is the second conclave among a series of bl.portfolio investor conclaves conducted in various cities around the country.

Wealth creation through mutual funds is a long-term process that requires investment of a fixed amount of money regularly over an extended period to grow returns. At a time when the equity markets have been resilient, mutual fund investment is one way to create wealth leveraging market returns while enjoying the power of compounding and being guided by professional investment managers.

The event will feature a presentation by V Nagappan on why investment in Indian equity is essential at this point to reap advantages arising from a high growth economy. Nagappan is the immediate past president, Hindustan Chamber of Commerce, investor, volumnist, and author.

This will be followed by a panel discussion on the topic ‘Wealth creation through mutual funds’ featuring Jaiprakash Toshniwal, Fund Manager- Equity, LIC Mutual Fund Asset Management Ltd; Kaushik Ramachandran, Founder and CEO, Dyota Solutions (Registered Investment Advisor, RIA); Vijayanand Venkataraman, CFA, Wealth Yantra Technologies (RIA); besides Nagappan. The panel discussion will be moderated by Lokeshwarri SK, Data Editor, Businessline.

This gathering of finance experts and industry veterans will guide attendees through the nuances of mutual fund investments, exploring strategies for wealth creation, and offering investment avenues for both seasoned and first-time investors. The event will also provide a platform for interactive discussions, making it an ideal opportunity to learn from experts and network with like-minded individuals.

Participants can expect key takeaways such as: How to build wealth through smart investments; the fundamentals of mutual funds; strategies for achieving financial goals through investment planning.

Entry to the event is by invitation only, and those interested can register via https://thbl.news/BLIASE or via the QR code provided or by contacting 98432 39249. This event is part of an investor education initiative by LIC Mutual Fund, aimed at empowering individuals to make informed decisions regarding their financial future.