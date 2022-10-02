 Blood donation camps held in Madurai

ADVERTISEMENT

In view of National Voluntary Blood Donation Day, Government Rajaji Hospital and Indian Red Cross Society jointly organised two blood donation camps in the city on Saturday.

"It was very difficult during the lockdowns to get people donate blood as they could not venture outside. Moreover they had confusion with regard to donating blood after vaccination. Eventually, the normality has returned," said A. Rajkumar, a regular blood donor. As many as 104 people donated in the two camps, he added.

Further, 58 people donated at GRH, said M. Sintha, Head, Department of Blood Transfusion, GRH who said there is a spike in blood donation among youngsters. "College students are most eager to donate blood," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pointing out the benefits of blood donation, Dr Sintha said that one need not be a doctor to save lives, being a donor is equally beneficial too. "Incidences of diabetes, hypercholesterolemia and hypertension is comparitively lesser in regular donors. By donating, we only lose blood that will be replaced completely within eight weeks," she said.

People who are willing to donate make the mistake of waiting for an emergency situation, which should not be the case, said Dr Sintha. "Especially people with rare blood groups must come forward to donate periodically while people with blood groups O, A, B, AB must be regular donors as there is a constant need for them," she said.