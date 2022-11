November 27, 2022 05:19 pm | Updated 05:19 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

A blood donation camp organised by INS Parundu, Indian Naval Air Station in Ramanathapuram district, is to be held on Monday.

The camp, to be held as part of the Naval Week-2022 celebrations with the theme ‘Donate blood: small act, big impact,’ will begin at 10 a.m. at Government Hospital in Ramanathapuram. Donors will receive a certificate of appreciation. To register, contact 83007-03253.