Block observers deployed to monitor poll code violations

To check poll code violations till the end of polling to be held on October 6 and 9, block observers have been deployed in all nine panchayat unions of the district.

Polling for electing 12 district panchayat ward councillors, 122 panchayat union ward councillors, 204 village panchayat presidents and 1,731 village panchayat ward members in nine blocks of the district are to be held in two phases – on October 6 and 9. In the first phase, polling will be conducted in 621 polling centres in Ambasamudram, Cheranmahadevi, Maanur, Palayamkottai and Paapaakudi unions wherein 5,035 persons will be deployed as polling personnel.

Nanguneri, Kalakkad, Valliyoor and Radhapuram unions will go for polls on Saturday

Randomisation of these polling personnel was held at the Collectorate here on Monday in the presence of Election Observer J. Jayakanthan and Collector V. Vishnu. The personnel, after the end of the third phase training, will receive on Tuesday (October 5) the polling booth allotment based on this randomisation.

Mr. Vishnu said block observers had been posted in all nine blocks of the district. They have been deployed to take swift and appropriate action on election model code conduct violation complaints, if any. The public and representatives of the candidates may contact the block observers at 70103 26716 (for Tirunelveli), 94454 77846 (Cheranmahadevi), 94866 57500 (Maanur), 95856 03363 (Palayamkottai), 94439 36959 (Paapaakudi), 95979 53053 (Nanguneri), 94437 91079 (Kalakkad), 98430 53352 (Radhapuram) and 87546 18584 (Valliyoor).

These block observers will also monitor the counting of votes on October 12, Mr. Vishnu said.