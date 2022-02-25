Blasts in close proximity in Kyiv leave students in grip of fear

They have taken refuge in hostel basement, says a student who returned home

The Indian students have taken refuge in the basement of their college hostel at Kyiv in Ukraine.

Though family members of K. Vishwa, a second-year medical student in Ukraine, are a relieved lot after he safely reached home here on Sunday, Vishwa still remains tensed.

For, his friends are trapped in Kyiv where explosions could be heard in close proximity on Friday.

Vishwa chose Ukraine to pursue medicine, finding the fees cheaper than what is charged in private medical colleges at home. “Though flights were operated to evacuate Indian students, many could not immediately return as they had to clear their dues in National Medical University to continue with online classes upon reaching India,” he said. He reached his home town, Mamsapuram near here, on Sunday.

At least 500 Tamil students are holed up in the college hostel and over 100 Tamil students live outside the hostel in Ukraine capital Kyiv.

All of them wanted to leave for home after tension mounted along the Russian border. But then after the war started, the airport was closed and they were trapped in Kyiv.

The students had managed to collect food materials that could last for two weeks. Just when they thought they could stay put in the hostel safely till the situation improved, the blasts have terrified them.

The students were panicked after a loud blast woke them up early on Friday morning. “The explosion occurred some five km away. But another explosion was reported at around 5.45 p.m. (Indian time) some 500 metres from the hostel,” Vishwa said.

“Now, all the students have taken refuge in the basement of the hostel building. Some of the first- year students had landed only in January and one batch of 10 students had landed at the college only a couple of days back,” said Vishwa.

Hundreds of Indian students from other parts of the country also have got into the basement, Vishwa said.

The consultants have organised for a chartered flight from Poland. But the situation is not safe for them to reach Poland by road. “All that the students want from the Indian government is to arrange for their safe passage to Poland so that they can reach home,” Vishwa said. They are pinning their hope on the Indian government.