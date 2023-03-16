ADVERTISEMENT

Blast in farm: High Court grants bail to contractor 

March 16, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted bail to a contractor, Sakthivel of Alangulam in Tenkasi district. Three of his workers died when they were placing explosives to sink a well in a farm near Alangulam.

Justice G. K. Ilanthiraiyan granted bail with certain conditions to Sakthivel. He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on February 18 for offences under the Indian Penal Code and the Indian Explosives Act.

The case of the prosecution is that four workers were hired to dig a well on a farm. It is said that the workers had handled the explosives without any training. While three workers died, one sustained injuries following the blast.

The court directed the petitioner to stay at Melmaruvathur and report before the police station there daily at 10.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m for four weeks and thereafter report before Alangulam police daily at the same timings for another four weeks.

