Blast at fireworks unit razes building in Virudhunagar

March 02, 2023 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST

Firemen trying to put out flames at a fireworks unit near Virudhunagar on Thursday.

Firemen trying to put out flames at a fireworks unit near Virudhunagar on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A fire accident at a fireworks unit in Rengappanaickenpatti brought down a magazine building in the early hours of Thursday. According to Fire and Rescue sources, the magazine which had stocks of unfinished goods exploded at around 5.45 a.m. However, no one was injured in the accident.

Two fire tenders, led by Fire Officer, R. Venkatesan (Sivakasi) and N. Kannan (Virudhunagar) tried to put out the smoke emanating from the debris. The concrete roof of the magazine was pushed aside to ensure that the fire is completely put out.

An investigation is on to determine the cause of the fire. Police have registered a case.

