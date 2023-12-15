ADVERTISEMENT

Blast at cracker unit in Virudhunagar; 1 killed

December 15, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - VIRUDHUNAGAR 

The Hindu Bureau

The cracker unit that was damaged following a explosion at Panaiyadipatti near Sattur in Virudhunagar district on Friday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

A 36-year-old man was killed in a firework explosion at a cracker manufacturing unit at Panaiyadipatti near Sattur in Virudhunagar district on Friday. 

According to police, V. Shanmugaraj, 36, of Kandiyapuram, who was an employee at the cracker manufacturing unit went to the unit early in the morning to prepare the materials.  

While he mixed the chemicals along with the explosives, due to friction of an unidentified material with the explosives, there was a blast causing a huge fire that destroyed the entire building.  

In the blast, Shanmugaraj sustained serious burn injuries and died on the spot. Later, the body was taken to Sivakasi Government Hospital. 

Elayirampannai police have booked the owner Jayabal and manager Sivakumar under sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Explosives Substances Act. 

Police said, since the other workers at the unit were not present at the time, it did not turn out to be a major accident.  

