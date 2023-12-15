Blast at cracker unit in Virudhunagar; 1 killed

December 15, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - VIRUDHUNAGAR

A 36-year-old man was killed in a firework explosion at a cracker manufacturing unit at Panaiyadipatti near Sattur in Virudhunagar district on Friday.

According to police, V. Shanmugaraj, 36, of Kandiyapuram, who was an employee at the cracker manufacturing unit went to the unit early in the morning to prepare the materials.

While he mixed the chemicals along with the explosives, due to friction of an unidentified material with the explosives, there was a blast causing a huge fire that destroyed the entire building.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the blast, Shanmugaraj sustained serious burn injuries and died on the spot. Later, the body was taken to Sivakasi Government Hospital.

Elayirampannai police have booked the owner Jayabal and manager Sivakumar under sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Explosives Substances Act.

Police said, since the other workers at the unit were not present at the time, it did not turn out to be a major accident.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.