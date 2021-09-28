Blacksmiths, shops selling machetes, knives come under police watch in Madurai

MADURAI

28 September 2021

Madurai City police have arrested 54 rowdies involved in many criminal cases during searches conducted across the city as part of Operation Disarm

Even as Operation Disarm is underway to prevent murderous attack by gangsters across the State, Madurai District Police have instructed blacksmiths and shops selling weapons like machetes and knives to collect details of people buying the weapons.

Station House Officers held meetings with blacksmiths and shop-owners at different places on Monday. They were told that their units and shops would be under close watch and they have been asked to install closed circuit television cameras.

The shops have been instructed to collect complete details like name, address and mobile phone numbers of customers coming to their units and shops. These details should be maintained in a register.

Madurai City Police have also issued a similar instruction to units and shopkeepers in the city limits. The customers should give reason for buying such weapons. The units and shopkeepers have been asked to alert the local police if they come across any suspicious persons visiting their premises to buy weapons.

The city police conducted meeting with members of various auto-drivers associations and asked them to inform the police about suspicious movement of rowdy elements with weapons in their vehicles.

