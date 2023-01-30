Black magician held for raping teen

January 30, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

Police have arrested a black magician for allegedly sexually assaulting a teen.

Police said a manual labourer from Nagercoil took his ailing wife to black magician Manikandan, 35, of Mela Kalangudi near Vadasery to ward off evil forces through special prayers.

When Manikandan told the labourer that he had to conduct a few curative prayers in the labourer’s house, the black magician was allowed to visit his dwelling frequently.

During these visits, Manikandan, after sending out the couple to some other places in the guise of performing remedial rituals, sexually assaulted the 13-year-old daughter of the labourer. Since he threatened the girl of dire consequences, the victim did not share it with her parents.

As the girl complained of stomach pain, the couple took her to the nearby hospital, where the doctors, after screening her, informed the labourer that the minor girl was carrying 4-month-old foetus. After the girl informed her parents that she was sexually assaulted by Manikandan, they filed complaint with All Women Police, Nagercoil, who arrested the black magician on Monday.