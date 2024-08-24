GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Black flag protest in Palani called off

Published - August 24, 2024 08:22 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

Shopkeepers, vendors and residents at the foothills of the Sri Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple in Palani in Dindigul district called off the black flag protest that they had earlier announced following assurance from Dindigul District Administration that the talks on their rehabilitation measures would be taken up after conclusion of the Muthamizh Murugan International Conference.

The protest was scheduled to be held in Palani on August 24 and 25. Shopkeepers, vendors and residents said that the authorities had held talks with them and gave assurance that a meeting would be held with all the stakeholders in a few days after the event in Palani concludes.

Following High Court directions to remove encroachment along Girivalam path of the temple, Dindigul district administration had cracked down on the encroachers. However, the people have sought rehabilitation measures and have urged the authorities to provide them with alternative places. They said that their livelihood would be affected otherwise. They were not against the High Court orders, they added.

Shopkeepers, vendors and residents have been holding protests pressing their demands. Earlier in July, a bandh was observed. The High Court passed a direction on a batch of petitions. Earlier, the High Court had appointed a committee to monitor the removal of encroachment from the Girivalam path. Pursuant to the direction of the court, authorities have been removing the encroachments.

