Black flag protest by villagers for shifting of panchayat office

THOOTHUKUDI

26 January 2022 19:52 IST

Demanding shifting of village panchayat office to their hamlet, residents of Keezhakottai village in Ottapidaaram union tied black flags in their village on Wednesday.

As the office of Keezhakottai village panchayat is in K. Kailasapuram village, one of the four hamlets, including Govindapuram, Gopalapuram, K. Kailasapuram and Keezhakottai under this rural local body, residents of Keezhakottai were demanding the shifting of the village panchayat office to their village.

Since the village panchayat office is crumbling, it is now functioning from the service centre in K. Kailasapuram now.

To press for their demand, the residents of Keezhakottai including village panchayat president Sathish Kumar and vice-president Durairaj, gathered near the bus-stop in the hamlet and tied black flags there.

Tahsildar of Ottapidaaram Nishanthini held talks with the protesting villagers and told them that the existing village panchayat office was built on the land donated by K. Kaliaasapuram villagers. Hence, the villagers should submit a petition to the Collector, she said. Accepting it, the villagers dispersed.