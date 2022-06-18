Black flag protest by Congress cadre

The Congress cadre stage a black flag protest against the Governor at their party office at Kokkirakulam in Tirunelveli on Saturday.

The Congress cadre on Saturday hoisted black flags atop their party office at Kokkirakulam here in protest against the Centre and the Governor, who was here for a couple of hours while on his way to Tenkasi district.

The Congress is staging demonstrations across the State in protest against the questioning of party leader Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate.

Led by Sankarapandian, Tirunelveli city district president, the party cadre hoisted black flags atop the party office. They also raised slogans against the Centre and the Governor. Police arrived at the spot and seized the black flags.