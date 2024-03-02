GIFT a SubscriptionGift
B.K. Arvind takes charge as Madurai SP

March 02, 2024 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - MADURAI  

The Hindu Bureau
B.K. Arvind.

B.K. Arvind.

After the transfer of Dongare Pravin Umesh, Superintendent of Police (SP) to Sivaganga district, B.K. Arvind took charge as the SP of Madurai district on Saturday. 

Mr. Arvind, a 2019 batch IPS officer, who has completed B.E. Mechanical Engineering in Coimbatore, has served as the Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Ramanathapuram sub-division, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in Madurai city and SP of Sivaganga district. 

After a short stint in Sivaganga district, he was transferred to Madurai district to serve as SP. 

