B.K. Arvind takes charge as Madurai SP

March 02, 2024 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - MADURAI

After the transfer of Dongare Pravin Umesh, Superintendent of Police (SP) to Sivaganga district, B.K. Arvind took charge as the SP of Madurai district on Saturday.

Mr. Arvind, a 2019 batch IPS officer, who has completed B.E. Mechanical Engineering in Coimbatore, has served as the Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Ramanathapuram sub-division, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in Madurai city and SP of Sivaganga district.

After a short stint in Sivaganga district, he was transferred to Madurai district to serve as SP.