BJP’s poaching tactics inappropriate: Karti

Though the Bharatiya Janata Party projects itself as popular and powerful, the way it poaches MLAs and leaders from other parties contradicts that image, said Congress MP Karti Chidambaram here on Friday.
Speaking to reporters, when asked about developments in Puducherry, he said either the Centre or the outgoing Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi alone would know the reason for her sudden departure. But there should be some ‘deep’ reason in giving additional charge to Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. “Normally, the Tamil Nadu Governor is given such a role whenever the Puducherry Governor either retires or when the term ends,” he said.
The Congress functionaries may leave the party, but should not be joining the BJP as the views and ideologies were diametrically opposite. “It only showed that the functionaries (MLAs) going to BJP were opportunists,” he said and added that the Congress would not be cowed down by such tactics or pressures.
The BJP may indulge in teasing the Congress in Puducherry, but elections would ultimately show that the people are with the Congress-DMK front. The BJP, he said, believed in capturing governments through the backdoor. This tactic would not last long, he said.
