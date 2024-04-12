BJP’s narrative of winning 370-plus seats in LS polls is hyperbolic: D. Raja

April 12, 2024 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - MADURAI

The narrative set by the ruling BJP at the Centre that it would win 370-plus seats in the Lok Sabha elections had been proven “bogus and hyperbolic,” said CPI general secretary D. Raja in Madurai on Friday.

Interacting with journalists, Mr. Raja said the INDIA bloc did not want to set such a narrative, but it wanted to be true and honest with the people.

“We are with the people in their good and bad times… and are reaching out to them, explaining the challenges the country is facing and the need to safeguard it,” he said.

The BJP had been boasting about the “double-engine government in Uttar Pradesh,” but it had ended up as “double disaster” as the sufferings of the people had only doubled under the BJP governments at the Centre and in the State, he said.

Similar was the case with Bihar where unemployment and price rise had become election issues, he added.

Mr. Raja said since the BJP had realised that it would not get the number of seats it got in the 2019 Parliamentary elections in the northern States, it was trying all its tricks to get some seats in Tamil Nadu to make up for the loss in the north. However, they were not going to get any seats in Tamil Nadu, he said.

On the opinion polls predicting more seats for the BJP, the Communist leader alleged that the BJP was exploiting the media power to its favour. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to hijack the thinking process of the people by using media and social media. But, it is not going to work out,” he said.

Mr. Modi’s claim that the BJP would win with such a huge number of seats was creating a doubt whether the elections would be conducted in a free and fair manner, he added.

