‘BJP’s prominence in State will start from Kanniyakumari’

NAGERCOIL

08 February 2022 18:01 IST

He introduces party’s candidates for urban local body polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s prominence in State politics will start from Kanniyakumari, said its State president K. Annamalai.

At a meeting organised here on Tuesday to introduce the party’s candidates contesting the urban local body polls in the district, he said that whenever Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi talked ill of the BJP, either the party wins handsomely as in Gujarat twice and Narendra Modi became Prime Minister. So close on the heels of Mr. Rahul making an attack on Mr. Modi, three BJP members were elected opposed in Kamudhi in Rananathapuram district and Aralvoimozhi and Eraniyal in Kanniyakumari district.

“The ‘thukkade thukkade gang,’ as Mr. Modi calls the Congress, could field only nine candidates out of 450 seats in my native Karur district. Mr. Rahul is being driven southwards from Amethi to Wayanad and he may even eye Kanniyakumari next, the reason why he has started talking high of Tamil Nadu,” he said.

“The DMK is taking an anti-Centre approach to divert people’s attention from its inefficient administration, he said. The beginning of good for the State will start from its southern end with a thumping win in Nagercoil Corporation, four municipalities and 51 town panchayats. For this, use social media by enlisting the help of the IT wing, he said before leaving for similar meetings in Tiruchendur, Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli as part of his State-wide tour.

Earlier, the party’s senior leader and former Union Minister Pon. Radhakrishnan said nothing could come in the way of the party which ruled Kashmir to conquer Kanniyakumari, as 90% of the party’s votes came from this district alone. This local body polls is an acid test for BJP, he said.

The party’s district president C.Dharmaraj said DMK’s gimmicks will not work beyond Aralvoimozhi. “We’re not against any religion, for 13 candidates in the district were Christians,” he said.