‘BJP govt. interested in helping a few industrialists’

The Centre made partial roll back of fuel prices following the recent by-poll debacle of Bharatiya Janata Party in five States and announced withdrawal of three farm laws fearing defeat in the upcoming Assembly election to Uttar Pradesh, said Congress working president, Mayura S. Jayakumar.

He said this while addressing the party cadres before taking out a padayatra here on Wednesday against the anti-people policies of the Centre.

While the previous Congress-led governments in the Centre brought various people-oriented schemes, the BJP-led government was bent upon selling public sector units. While Indian Airlines played a crucial role in flying back stranded Indians back to the country from various countries during the peak of COVID threat, the Centre was trying to sell the public sector airlines, he said.

“The Centre is not bothered about the welfare of the 137 crore people of the country, but interested only in helping a few industrialists,” he charged.

The Centre has announced withdrawal of the farm laws after sacrificing lives of 700 farmers. Besides, it imposed Citizenship Amendment Act and was trying to impose Hindi in Tamil Nadu. Its policies were dividing people on the religious lines, he alleged.

Party district secretary, Abdullah Chelladurai, Tiruvadanai MLA, R.M. Karumanickam, were among those who took part in the protest.