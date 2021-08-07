BJP youth wing functionary booked for rape

All Women Police Station, Sivaganga, has registered a case of rape and causing grievous injury endangering the life of a female law student against a Bharatiya Janata Party youth wing functionary, S. Bharatlal (26), on Friday.

“We have registered a case on receipt of the complaint and special teams have been formed to nab the accused who has been absconding,” Sivaganga Superintendent of Police, T. Senthil Kumar, said.

The victim had said that she came across Bharatlal, when she had gone to his photo studio in the town a few months back. She complained that the accused had offered her a juice, laced with some sedative, following which she had fainted.

Upon regaining consciousness, she realised that she had been sexually abused. Further she complained that he had abused her by threatening that he would post her nude photographs in the social media.

Later, when she asked him to marry her as she had got pregnant, the accused had reportedly threatened her with dire consequences.