BJP women’s wing demonstration, condemns DMK govt. for arrack deaths

May 21, 2023 12:12 am | Updated 12:12 am IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The BJP women's wing in Ramanathapuram district staged a demonstration near the Collectorate on Saturday condemning the State government for its nonchalant attitude in containing illicit arrack which led to the deaths of 22 people in Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts. State vice president (women's wing) Kalarani, district president Lakshmi Devi and among others addressed the gathering.

