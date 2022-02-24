BJP wins two seats in urban local bodies polls in Virudhunagar district

It was defeated in 115 out of the 117 wards it contested in Sivakasi and five municipalities

It was defeated in 115 out of the 117 wards it contested in Sivakasi and five municipalities

The BJP that went alone in the urban local bodies elections won two seats – one each in Sivakasi Corporation and Aruppukottai municipality – in Virudhunagar district.

Though its candidate Amutha Dharmarajan had been Chairperson of Virudhunagar municipality from 2001 when the party held three wards, the BJP could not open its account in Virudhunagar municipality this time.

Sivakasi Corporation

T. Baskaran, 54, an industrialist, managed to win in Ward 33 of Sivakasi Corporation, by defeating AIADMK and Congress candidates. Mr. Baskaran, who has been a BJP sympathiser for the last five years, joined the party only five months back and was appointed party’s commercial wing functionary.

“I have been working with the youth for the several years and I have been known to the people of the eastern part of Sivakasi for my services for long,” he said.

Stating that the ward was held for four times by a Congress man, also named Baskaran, the BJP councillor-elect said he promised the voters that he would work like the late Congressman.

Besides taking care of the basic amenities in the ward, he would promote all Central-government welfare schemes among the voters. “In my personal effort, I would promote terrace gardening in my ward to help the people get quality vegetables to maintain good health,” he said.

Similarly, A. Muruganantham, 52, of Aruppukottai won on a BJP ticket from Ward 26 of Aruppukottai municipality, which was held by DMK town secretary A.K. Mani twice.

A party worker since 2012, Mr. Muruganantham said his continuous service to the people in getting free cooking gas connections, Mudra loan, free houses and other benefits under Central-government schemes got him votes.

Being a weaver, he said, he would concentrate on getting free health insurance to the voters and also enroll weavers in the welfare board to get all benefits.

However, the party could not open its account in any of the nine town panchayats in the district. It also suffered defeat in 115 seats out of the 117 seats it contested in Sivakasi Corporation and five municipalities. It managed to retain the deposit only in 23 seats and lost it in 94 seats.