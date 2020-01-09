‘BJP will reverse all historical blunders of Cong.’

MADURAI

The Central government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, would reverse every historical blunder committed under the Congress rule so that the nation would be truly free and prosper, said Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani here on Thursday.

Addressing a public meeting organised by the BJP in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act, she wondered why the DMK had remained silent in November 2007 when the then UPA government asked the Special Commission for Rehabilitation not to entertain applications seeking Indian citizenship by Sri Lankan Tamils. “Was it because the Manmohan Singh government allowed the DMK to loot the nation?” she asked.

She questioned why the DMK allowed the UPA government to give citizenship to the Hindus of Pakistan in 2005-06 after allowing it to implement a rule that had been brought in by the previous BJP-government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee. “When you allowed Hindus then, why are you opposing them now?” she asked.

Alleging that the opposition parties were making a false propaganda that the CAA was meant to give citizenship only to the Hindus persecuted in Pakistan, she said in fact it had provisions to give citizenship also to Sikhs, Parsis, Jains, Christians and Buddhists from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Ms. Irani asked why the DMK was now opposed to giving citizenship even to Christians.

“Even the first Law Minister of Pakistan, Jogendranath Mondal, a Dalit, who was persecuted in Pakistan and forced to resign, came to India and died as a refugee in West Bengal,” she said. “Why was the DMK against Dalits too (by opposing the CAA),” she asked.

She alleged that the Congress was inciting university students to divide the country. The DMK was supporting the Congress that was opposed to revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir as they could not continue to loot the treasury in the State.

The Minister said that Mahatma Gandhi had said that India had the responsibility to provide a life with dignity to minorities like Hindus, Sikhs and Parsis of Pakistan if they were subjected to persecution. The Modi government had only fulfilled the wish of the Mahatma by bringing in the CAA.

According to her, the CAA was brought through a democratic process in Parliament.

Former Union Minister of State Pon. Radhakrishnan and party functionaries R. Srinivasan and Nainar Nagendran spoke.