BJP will never allow execution of Sethusamudram project in its present alignment: Annamalai

January 13, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

BJP state president K. Annamalai on Friday said the party would support the proposal for reviving Sethusamudram Shipping Canal Project only if the Tamil Nadu Government, in consultation with the Centre, was ready to explore an alternative alignment for executing the project without disturbing Ram Sethu.

Mr. Annamalai told journalists in Tirunelveli that the proposal mooted by the erstwhile Congress-led UPA Government in 2008 for executing Sethusamudram project via ‘Alignment 4A’ would trigger serious ecological disaster besides disturbing the Ram Sethu, “an 18,000-year-old structure”. The Centre, in 2018, had informed the Supreme Court that it would explore the possibilities of executing the project with an alternative alignment without damaging Ram Sethu.

He said Union Minister Jitendra Singh, while replying to a question in the Parliament, had only said there was some structure in the proposed area where the Sethusamudram project was to be executed and that it could not be confirmed that it was actually Ram Sethu.

“However, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, while moving the resolution in Tamil Nadu Assembly, has blatantly lied that Mr. Singh had admitted that there was no Ram Sethu. Mr. Stalin should apologise to the nation for this lie. If the Tamil Nadu Government along with the Union Government is ready to explore the execution of Ram Sethu in an alternative alignment other than 4A, the BJP will welcome it,” he said.

Recalling former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s claim that the project would not be economically viable as it would not be able to handle larger mother vessels, he alleged, “the proposal will benefit only two heavyweights in the DMK owning ships and logistics companies and not the fishermen.” A final call on this issue could be taken only after the committee formed by the Centre to study if Ram Sethu could be declared as heritage structure finalised its report.

According to him, Governor R. N. Ravi had cleared 69 of the 84 Bills and had kept pending only 15 Bills including 12 Bills regarding making Chief Minister as Chancellors of universities for want of clarification from the State Government. Since the Bill pertaining to online gaming involved the Information Technology policies of the Union Government, he had sought more clarification from the Tamil Nadu Government.

The BJP leader said the Governor was maintaining silence to save the “government’s dignity”. “If the DMK continues to disturb him, the Governor will be compelled to speak to the media, which will destroy the dignity of this government,” he believed.

He alleged that he police was under undue and tremendous pressure in the case pertaining to mixing up of faeces in Eraiyoor overhead tank and the mysterious death of Subhashree who was found dead in a well after leaving Isha Yoga Centre. “The police have found the truth… but they are under pressure. If I am given due power, I, a former police officer, can bring the truth to light within seven days,” he said.