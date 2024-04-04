GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP using Katchatheevu issue to divert attention, says Veeramani

April 04, 2024 11:41 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Dravidar Kazhagam president K. Veeramani addressing an election campaign for Su. Venkatesan in Madurai on Thursday.

Dravidar Kazhagam president K. Veeramani addressing an election campaign for Su. Venkatesan in Madurai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

The BJP is using Katchatheevu issue to divert the attention of the public from issues like the electoral bonds for which it is facing criticism, said Dravidar Kazhagam leader K. Veeramani here on Thursday.

Canvassing votes for CPI (M) candidate Su. Venkatesan (DMK alliance) at Munichalai, he said that the BJP-led Central government was facing criticism for human rights violations in the country. India was ranked 93 out of 180 countries on the corruption perceptions index, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was talking about Katchatheevu only now. What has the BJP done for the fishermen’s cause. Has the PM taken steps to resolve the ethnic strife in Manipur. He has not even visited the affected people. However, a few Tamil Nadu MPs have visited the affected people. The BJP government has failed to check Chinese incursions in Arunachal Pradesh, he said.

Even during the Chennai floods that also affected the neighbouring districts and the heavy downpour in the southern districts that resulted in unprecedented damage, the BJP-led Central government did not show concern and release funds, he charged.

He said that the BJP government had failed to create job opportunities and had failed to address the issue of farmers’ suicides. The people had also been affected by demonetisation. If the BJP was re-elected in the Lok Sabha election, it would be the last elections in India. While India was a Union of States, the BJP’s idea of one nation one election will destroy States and their rights, he added.

