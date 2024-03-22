BJP trying to cripple political opponents during run up for elections, says Kanimozhi

March 22, 2024 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The BJP at the Centre was misusing its agencies in a bid to cripple its political opponents ahead of the Parliamentary elections and continue in office, DMK candidate for Thoothukudi constituency Kanimozhi said.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday after the opening of the INDIA Bloc’s election office on Ettaiyapuram Road here, Ms. Kanimozhi said the BJP, in a bid to silence and crush the Opposition leaders during the run up for the Parliamentary elections, was misusing the ICE — Income Tax, CBI and the Enforcement Directorate — as the BJP was dreaming that its political opponents could be destroyed with the help of these agencies. Hence, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had been arrested in an unjust manner and his places were being searched.

After terrorising the Congress with ICE, the BJP, which mobilised thousands of crores of rupees through electoral bonds, had now frozen the party’s finances in a bid to cripple its arch rival from preparing itself for the upcoming elections.

“The BJP is doing all these unlawful and unethical acts even as the whole country is silently and closely watching these nauseating things being done for destroying the BJP’s political opponents. Indians will react sharply by casting their votes against this hegemony. It only shows that the BJP is sure of its crushing defeat in the Parliamentary elections. The BJP, through coercive measures, is trying to continue in power, which will never happen as people of India will certainly overthrow this autocratic government,” Ms. Kanimozhi said.

As Chief Minister M. K. Stalin is participating in the election campaign meeting to be held at Sinthalakkarai near Ettaiyapuram on March 26, Ms. Kanimozhi, Ministers P. Geetha Jeevan, Anita R. Radhakrishnan and R.S. Rajakannappan, Mayor Jegan Periyasamy and MLAs G.V. Markandeyan, M.C. Shanmugaaiah visited the spot.