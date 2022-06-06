BJP trying to create consolidate votes by instigating religious tension: CPI(M)

‘The US had said India was among those countries where minorities were attacked’

MADURAI

Bharatiya Janata Party, which cannot seek votes in 2024 Lok Sabha election on developmental issues, was trying to consolidate votes by instigating religious tension, charged Communist Party of India (Marxist) State secretary K. Balakrishnan in Madurai on Monday.

When asked about the Gulf countries condemning India for remarks on Prophet Mohammed made by former BJP spokespersons, Mr. Balakrishnan charged the BJP had failed in providing employment opportunities, bringing down price of essential commodities and also in developing agriculture and industry. “Having failed on its poll promises, the party cannot seek votes on those issues. Hence, it wants to consolidate votes on religious lines,” he told reporters. [Following the controversy over its spokespersons’ remarks, the BJP had disapproved of insult of any religion.]

Mr. Balakrishnan said the US government had said India was among those countries where minorities were attacked world-wide. However, he warned that ultimately people would need food, employment and education. India will go the Sri Lanka way of economic crisis, where people were polarised on religious lines, he said.

Mr. Balakrishnan expressed concern over Madurai Adheenam's remarks at a public meeting held in the city on Sunday. "He had said that Muslims were anti-nationals, Communists were not bothered about national development. Should a pontiff make such comments?" he asked. According to him, pontiffs should not convert their mutts into what he called an extension of RSS in the name of spirituality.

Opposing their demand for handing over all temples and properties to the mutts from Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, Mr. Balakrishnan said even in BJP-ruled States, temples were taken over by government department. "Temples remained with monarchs in the past and with the government after British period as they were misused by private individuals," Mr. Balakrishnan said. Even properties of Madurai Adheenam was with private individuals, he said.

Temples were not mere places of worship but treasure of arts and sculpture. Only the government can protect them, he added. The CPI (M) leader claimed the Deekshitars of Nataraja Temple in Chidambaram were opposing an inspection of the temple by the HR and CE officials so as to "hide something." He said that the State government should take over the temple through a special legislation.