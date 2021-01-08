BJP thanks TN govt. for declaring Thai Poosam as public holiday

Thanking the Tamil Nadu government for declaring Thai Poosam as a public holiday, the BJP State president L. Murugan said that the BJP (TN unit) as part of celebrating Pongal, would organise ‘Namma Ooru Pongal’ for two days across the State on Saturday and Sunday.

Speaking to reporters, here on Friday, he said that the BJP would join the people in all villages across Tamil Nadu and celebrate Pongal.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a great regard for the people of Tamil Nadu and he always enquires about the welfare of the State. Even today, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan visited Chennai and Chengalpattu to oversee the arrangements for COVID-19 vaccine administration,” he said.

The MSME sector in the State had benefited from the Centre, about 41 lakh farmers had received ₹ 6,000 directly to their bank accounts, 65 lakh beneficiaries received LPG refill and among others, he responded to a query.

Claiming that the Vel Yatra was a success, he said the BJP would go for a special campaign in the next 100 days and enrol a million cadre. Also, from January 18 to 25, the party would conduct awareness campaigns at the booth levels across Tamil Nadu.

He urged Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami to open the 22 theerthams in the Ramanathaswamy Temple for the devotees.

He welcomed the arrest of the accused in the Pollachi rape case and stated the police have done their job as per the laws.

Attacking the DMK MP Kanimozhi for not coming to the rescue of a woman, who was abused by the DMK men in a meeting addressed by its president M K Stalin in Coimbatore recently, he described the DMK as a party with double standards.

Asked to comment on M. K. Alagiri's announcement that Mr Stalin can never become Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu in Madurai recently, he said that it was a bold and correct statement.