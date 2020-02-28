BJP takes out pro-CAA rally in southern districts

Tirunelveli

28 February 2020 20:00 IST

Cadre demand legal action against political parties ‘spreading false information’

Supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act, the Bharatiya Janata Party cadre took out a procession here on Friday evening.

Led by Tirunelveli city district president Maharajan, the BJP cadre took out the rally in support of CAA, National Register of Citizenship and National Population Register from a private school on south bypass road towards the District Collectorate.

However, the processionists were stopped near the District Science Centre, where they organised a meeting in support of CAA, NRC and NPR.

Advertising

Advertising

Led by former Union Minister Pon. Radhakrishnan, they submitted a memorandum to Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish. In the memorandum, they demanded legal action against the DMK, Congress, CPI, CPI (M), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and the Muslim outfits “for spreading false information” about the CAA, NRC and NPR.

Mr. Radhakrishanan said these political parties, with the ulterior motive of inciting violence across the country, were carrying out malicious campaign and hence tough legal action should be taken against them.

When Mr. Radhakrishnan demanded action against the ongoing relay dharna in Melapalayam by the Muslims, Ms. Shilpa said cases under appropriate sections had been registered against these protestors since it was going on without police permission.

Thoothukudi

In Thoothukudi, the BJP cadre, led by party’s Thoothukudi south district president P. M. Paulraj, staged a demonstration at Chidambara Nagar bus stop in which Mr. Radhakrishnan, women’s wing secretary Victoria Gowri and Rajya Sabha MP Sasikala Pushpa, who defected from the AIADMK to join the BJP recently, participated.

Addressing the protestors, Mr. Radhakrishnan said the Congress, the DMK, the Left parties, Muslim outfits and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi were spreading false information about CAA, NRC and NPR even though the Centre had made it clear that no Indian citizen would be affected by it. Since these political parties and the Muslim outfits were inciting violence by spreading false information, the State Government should initiate appropriate legal action against these parties and the religious outfits.

When the BJP cadre took out a rally from the protest venue towards the Collectorate, they were stopped at Vembadi Esakkiamman Temple from where Mr. Radhakrishnan, Ms. Sasikala, Ms. Victoria and a few others went to the Collectorate in a car to submit petition in the Collector’s Office.